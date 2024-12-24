EDUCATION Minister Douglas Syakalima says the Ministry will implement the 2023 Zambia Curriculum using a phased approach commencing with Early Childhood Education – ECE (Level 1), Primary Education (Grade 1) and Secondary Education (Form 1), in 2025. Speaking at a media briefing, Syakalima said the Early Childhood Education – ECE (Level 1), Primary Education (Grade 1) and Secondary Education (Form 1) would open on Monday, 10th February, 2025 to ensure enough time to print and distribute teaching and learning materials. “I wish to announce that the Ministry of Education will implement the 2023 Zambia Curriculum using a phased approach, commencing with Early Childhood Education – ECE (Level 1), Primary Education (Grade 1) and Secondary Education (Form 1), in 2025; Therefore,...



