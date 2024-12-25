Police bar former PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri from entering the Supreme Court during former president Edgar Lungu's eligibility case in Lusaka on Thursday 26th September 2024 - Picture by Chongo Sampa

THE Zambia Police Service says it is not being used as a tool of political oppression. Last week, a consortium CSOs consisting of Alliance for Accountability Advocates Zambia, Alliance for Community Action, Chapter One Foundation, Christian Churches Monitoring Group, GEARS Initiative Zambia, NGOCC, Panos Institute Southern Africa, TIZ, Zambia Council for Social Development and Zambia National Women’s Lobby lamented that there was shrinking democratic space in the country and the arrest of peaceful protesters. But in a statement, Monday, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga said the Zambia Police operated within the legal framework established by the Constitution. “The Zambia Police Service acknowledges concerns raised by the civil society organisations regarding our operational conduct, particularly on matters relating to civic...