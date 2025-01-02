ECONOMIST Bright Chizonde says the Kwacha depreciated towards the end of December, 2024, due to increased importation of consumption goods. Chizonde adds that as the year begins and citizens run out of disposable income, they will observe prices of goods and services have increased due to the impact of the depreciation of the Kwacha. In an interview, Chizonde said towards the festive season, there was a demand for more foreign currency to import goods, which led to the depreciation of the local currency. “The Kwacha has depreciated from K27.10 per USD at the close of November to 28.05 towards the close of December. This seasonal depreciation around the festive season is due to increased importation of consumption goods to meet...



