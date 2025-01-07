FORMER PF secretary general Davies Mwila says it is time for change, arguing that UPND cannot impose itself on the people of Zambia. And Mwila says it is impossible for UPND to fulfil all its promises like lowering the cost of living in the remaining one year and six months. On Saturday, Lusaka Province UPND Chairman Obvious Mwaliteta said the ruling party would fulfi l all its promises to the Zambian people. But in an interview, Monday, Mwila said time had come for UPND to go because citizens were suffering. “When a government is going, I will be able to know and when the government is not going, I will be able to know. Whatever tricks they do, change is...



