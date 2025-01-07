ANTONIO Mwanza says once it launches, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) will not participate in by-elections, but focus on mobilising its membership in readiness for next year’s general elections. And Mwanza says DPP, once elected into office, will subsidise fuel and electricity. Speaking when he featured on Diamond TV, Sunday, Mwanza said DPP was preparing a manifesto which would be a true reflection of what Zambians want. “We’re coming up with a manifesto that is a true reflection of the desires of Zambians. We’re geared and working with various people, professionals, we will have a political party that’s not here just to register. It’s a political party that’s ready to have meaningful impact on the democratic space of this country...



