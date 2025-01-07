THE UPND has adopted Justine Kapema and Severino Lungu to contest in the Pambashe and Petauke Central parliamentary by-elections, respectively. Addressing a media briefing, Monday, UPND Chairman for Elections Gary Nkombo said the two successful candidates underwent a vigorous process and had been accepted by the party. “In Pambashe Constituency, we had six candidates, all of them were formidable and after going through the entire filtration process from wards, constituency, district, the national management committee has settled for Mr Justine Kapema to be the candidate for Pambashe Constituency in the election on 6th of February, 2025. Just to remind you that you are the best among the best. In the case of Petauke Central, we had a total of eight...



