ZAMBIA Airports Corporation Limited (ZACL) has refuted claims suggesting that Solwezi Airport is facing closure due to a developing gully erosion that may disrupt airport operations. In a statement, Wednesday, ZACL Managing Director Ngoza Matakala said while the gully erosion had been observed in the vicinity of the airport, this issue was being carefully monitored. “Zambia Airports Corporation Limited (ZACL) wishes to clarify that Solwezi Airport is not facing closure, contrary to media reports suggesting that a developing gully may disrupt airport operations. Solwezi Airport, the principal aviation hub in North-Western Province is certified by the Zambia Civil Aviation Authority (ZCAA) and remains fully operational. While gully erosion has been observed in the vicinity of the airport, this issue is...



