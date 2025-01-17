ELECTORAL Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro says the commission will conduct the nominations in 2026 under prescribed qualifications in the Constitution and other relevant laws pertaining to who qualifies to be a candidate of the presidential election race. And Kasaro says the commission has not received any report with regards to incidents of vote buying that occurred during the Kawambwa parliamentary by-election as reported by Transparency International Zambia (TIZ). In an interview, Thursday, when asked if the commission will allow former president Edgar Lungu to be on the ballot following Tonse Alliance’s insistence that the former head of state would be on the ballot in 2026, Kasaro said nominations would be conducted based on the Constitution...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here