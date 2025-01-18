Supreme Court Judge Evans Hamaundu delivering a judgement during his last special court session in honour of his retirement as Supreme Court Judge at High Court on Thursday 16th January 2025-Pictures by Chongo Sampa

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has appointed retired Supreme Court Judge Justice Evans Hamaundu as Anti-Corruption Commission Board Chairperson. President Hichilema has also appointed Daphne Chabu as Director General of the Commission subject to ratification by the National Assembly. In a statement issued by State House Chief Communications Specialist, Clayson Hamasaka, President Hichilema also appointed Kaumbu Mwondela as Vice Chairperson of the ACC Board and Nalucha Ziba, Jack Kalala and Engwase Mwale as Commissioners. “President Hakainde Hichilema has appointed, subject to ratification by the National Assembly, Retired Supreme Court Justice, Mr Evans Hamaundu, as Board Chairperson and Mr Kaumbu Mwondela as Vice Chairperson of the Anti-Corruption Commission Board. The President has also appointed Ms. Engwase B Mwale, Mr Jack Kalala, and Ms...