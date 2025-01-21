Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) public relations officer Allan Tamba speaking to the media during a press briefing at the DEC headquarters in Lusaka on Wednesday 22nd May 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

THE Drug Enforcement Commission has formally charged Ministry of Health employee Francis Nsenje for stealing and fraudulently accounting for K4,044,622.46 and $11,707.40. In a statement, DEC Public Relations Officer Allan Tamba said Nsenje was charged with three offences which include theft by servant, fraudulent false accounting and money laundering. “The Drug Enforcement Commission has escalated investigations into the matter involving the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA), and the Ministry of Health (MOH), where a number of officials have been summoned to help with investigations. In a recent development, the Commission has formally charged and arrested Francis Nsenje, a Ministry of Health employee. The arrest is in connection with the following offences: Theft by Servant, pursuant to Section 278...