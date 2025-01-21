THE Zambia Meteorological Department (MET) has warned of flash floods in Eastern, Lusaka, Western, Southern, North-Western, Central, Copperbelt and Luapula provinces. MET says the rainfall activities that have persisted for the past days are projected to continue for the next 12 to 24 hours over much of the country, with a high chance of heavy falls in some areas. In a flash-flood notice, Tuesday, MET listed Pemba, Sinanzongwe, Gwembe, Siavonga, Chirundu, Kafue, among other districts, as high-risk areas in terms of flooding. “Regions: Eastern, Lusaka, Western, Southern, North-Western, Central, Copperbelt and Luapula Provinces. High Risk: Pemba, Sinanzongwe, Gwembe, Siavonga, Chirundu, Kafue, Rufunsa, Chongwe, Luangwa, Luano, Nyimba, Petauke, Sinda, Lusangazi, Mambwe, Kasenengwa, Mumbwa, Chisamba, Chibombo, Shibuyunji, Chikakanta, Kalomo, Mulobezi, Mwandi, Itezhi...



