CIVIL Service Commission Chairperson Dr Choolwe Beyani has announced that the names of successful candidates in the 2024 recruitment exercise of health workers will be published on Monday, 27th January 2025. Speaking at a press briefing, Friday, Dr Beyani said the recruitment of health workers had been completed with a total of 4,140 candidates recruited into the public service. “Today it gives me great pleasure to announce that the 2024 recruitment of health workers under the Ministry of Health has been completed with a total of 4,140 candidates recruited into the public service. The names of the successful candidates will be published in the Zambia Daily Mail and the Times of Zambia on Monday 27th January 2025. The successful candidates...



