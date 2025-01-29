THE Drug Enforcement Commission has apprehended musician Jackson Chikonde aka Jamaika Zed for trafficking in 43 sachets of cannabis weighing 84.65 grammes and 13 bottles of Codeine weighing 2.6 grammes. In a statement, Wednesday, DEC Public Relations Officer Allan Tamba said Chikonde had several music videos in which he had been daring law enforcement agencies and inciting others to engage in criminal activities. “The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) in Lusaka District in the Lusaka Province of the Republic of Zambia, has formally charged and arrested a Musician whose widely publicised music videos have been carrying content daring Law Enforcement Agencies and inciting members of the public to engage in activities that are contrary to national Laws. The suspect identified as...



