Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana making his remarks during the official launch of ZANIS Tv at the Mass Media complex in Lusaka on Tuesday 15th October 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

MINISTRY of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana says United Nations Special Rapporteur Irene Khan’s remarks that “human rights in Zambia are at a crossroad as the country prepares for general elections”, mean that UPND has given people back their freedoms, but some are still abusing them. And Kawana says the IBA, ZNBC and NGO Acts will all be tabled in this Parliamentary sitting. Meanwhile, Kawana says the government has concluded the operationalisation of the ATI law and it will soon be rolled out. Speaking when he featured on Diamond TV’s “This Day” programme, Friday, Kawana said some people were abusing the freedoms which UPND had given back to them. “She (Khan) was very clear when she stated that...