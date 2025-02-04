AFRICAN Development Bank (AfDB) presidential aspiring candidate Samuel Maimbo says Africa cannot have a thriving industry without fixing its energy mix. Maimbo says Africa currently produces about 10 million graduates every year while creating only three million jobs. Meanwhile, Maimbo says there is need for Africa to fix its continental trade. Speaking when he featured on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview, Maimbo said Africa’s access to electricity stood at 50 per cent, compared to 90 per cent in other parts of the world. “Today in Africa we are at 50 per cent electricity access across the continent compared to 90 per cent in other parts of the world. You [can’t] have a thriving industry if you haven’t fixed your energy mix, that...



