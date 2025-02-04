VETERAN politician Vernon Mwaanga says more should be done to engage the fighting forces, through diplomatic and political dialogue to end war in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Last week M23 rebels captured Goma, an eastern city of nearly two million people, after a lightning advance in DR Congo’s eastern region. According to the UN and Congolese government, at least 700 people in the city were killed and close to 3,000 injured as the rebels clashed with DR Congo’s army and its allies. In a statement, Monday, Mwaanga said Africa had been bedeviled by ongoing conflicts in DRC and Sudan among other countries with millions internally displaced in their own countries. “UN and African Union peacekeepers have recently come...



