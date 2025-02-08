THE latest Auditor General’s report on parastatal bodies and other statutory institutions has revealed that despite CEEC recording an increase in its loan disbursements from K331 million in 2022 to K728 million in 2023, Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) remained high at 92-97 percent, with only six percent of loans performing. Further, the report has revealed that between October 29, 2012 and December 31, 2023, the Commission disbursed loans totalling K393,752,873, but as at December 31, 2024, no repayments had been made. According to a statement issued, Friday, by Auditor General Head of Public Relations Ellen Chikale, Acting Auditor General Dr Ron Mwambwa emphasised the need for CEEC to improve its debt management practices. “Acting Auditor General Dr. Ron Mwambwa has issued...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here