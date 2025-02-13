FOREIGN Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Mulambo Haimbe says President Hakainde Hichilema is expected to attend the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State of the African Union. In a statement, Thursday, Haimbe said the Session, which was scheduled for February 15th to 16th, would be convened under the theme “Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations”. He said discussions would focus on critical issues including African Union Institutional Reforms, the African Continental Free Trade Area, peace and security, and Africa’s engagement in the G20. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes to inform the nation that Mr Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia will attend the 38th Ordinary Session...



