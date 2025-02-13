THE Immigration Department in Lusaka has apprehended 16 male suspected illegal immigrants in a routine clean-up operation conducted on February 12. In a statement, Department Chief Public Relations Officer Namati Nshinka said those arrested included eight Burundians, four Congolese, one Chinese, one Indian, one Rwandese, and one Zimbabwean. “The Lusaka Regional Immigration Office has successfully apprehended 16 male suspected illegal immigrants in a routine clean-up operation conducted on 12th February 2025. The operation, which targeted Lusaka’s 6 Miles, Kanyama, and Light Industrial Areas, resulted in the arrest of eight Burundians, four Congolese, one Chinese, one Indian, one Rwandese, and one Zimbabwean. The suspects were found either working or engaging in trade without the necessary immigration permits at the time of...



