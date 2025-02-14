GOVERNMENT Chief Whip Stafford Mulusa says Mafinga MP Robert Chabinga is the legitimate PF president who can determine whether his party’s lawmakers were wrong to support UPND during the Petauke Central by-elections. On Tuesday, PF faction Deputy Secretary General Brenda Nyirenda expressed shock that Mulusa didn’t understand that PF MPs crossed the floor of the House by supporting the ruling party in Petauke. This was after Mulusa said PF MPs who supported the ruling party in Petauke did not cross the floor of the House because their party did not adopt any candidate. Responding to Nyirenda in an interview, Wednesday, Mulusa urged the PF faction leader to respect the leadership of her party. He said any action that would be...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here