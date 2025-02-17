THE Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested Katombola CDF Committee Chairperson Sophia Jani for corrupt practices involving K190,000. The Commission discloses that Jani allegedly failed to disclose interest during a CDF Committee meeting on June 19, 2023, leading to the award of an empowerment loan amounting to K190,000 to her company, Mwabonwa Culture Experience. In a statement, Monday, ACC Senior Corporate Communications Officer Dr Dorothy Mzumara stated that Jani had been charged with one count of failure to disclose interest. “The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested the Katombola Constituency Development Fund Committee (CDF) Chairperson for corrupt practices involving K190,000.00. Sophia Jani, aged 46, of Simango Village Kazungula, was arrested and charged with one count of Failure to Disclose Interest Contrary to Section 5...



