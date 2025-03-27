PF faction acting deputy secretary general Brenda Nyirenda says UPND know that they can’t win the 2026 elections without manipulating the Constitution. On Monday, UPND Director General for Media under the Presidential Support Programme (PSP) Frank Bwalya said there would never be such a time in the world that the cost of living would be within the reach of every citizen as people would always have challenges, and that was why Jesus Christ said “the poor will always be with you”. Commenting on this in an interview, Tuesday, Nyirenda said UPND had failed and was now trying to use a back route to remain in power. “For him to say that there will never be a time that people will...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here