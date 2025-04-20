THE Drug Enforcement Commission says it has apprehended a 27-year-old Indian national at KKIA after he attempted to smuggle over US$2.3 million and gold with an estimated valued of US$500,000. In a statement, DEC Public Relations Officer Allan Tamba said the suspect, identified as Aamir Soeb Patel was intercepted while attempting to smuggle the foreign currency and seven bars of gold to Dubai. “Yesterday, April 18, 2025, a Joint Operations Team comprising officers from the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and other State Security Agencies (SSAs) based at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA), apprehended a male Indian national who attempted to smuggle foreign currency and suspected gold to Dubai. The suspect identified as Aamir Soeb Patel, aged 27, was found with...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here