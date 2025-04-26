THE Task Force on the theft of government medicines has arrested two females for stealing drugs belonging to the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA). In a joint statement issued by the Drug Enforcement Commission and the Zambia Police, the two women, identified as Ruth Ngoma and Audrey Yambala, were arrested on separate occasions. The Task Force added that Ngoma was found in possession of assorted medicines with an estimated value of K22,422, while Yambala was found in possession of one box of Zinnia F. “The Task Force on the theft of Government medicines conducted some raids on several pharmacies in Southern, Western and Lusaka Provinces. In a named pharmacy in Western Province, some medicines were discovered that were...



