LUNTE PF member of parliament Mutotwe Kafwaya has rubbished claims that the UPND has merely refined cyber laws to protect citizens, arguing that they have repealed a good law initiated by PF, replacing it with a bad one. Yesterday, State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka said the cyber laws were initially enacted by the PF in 2021, and the UPND administration had just refined them to ensure more protection for citizens. Commenting on the matter in an interview, Saturday, Kafwaya said UPND had repealed a good law and replaced it with a bad one. “I am sorry, I am the one who promoted the Cyber Security and Cyber Act of 2021. I am the one who promoted it, and...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here