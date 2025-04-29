MEDICAL for Quality Health Care in Zambia (MQHZ), Director General Dr Quince Mwabu says the country should adhere to the national malaria policy. Dr Mwabu says getting tested before treatment is crucial to accurate diagnosis and responsible use of anti-malaria medication. On April 25, Zambia joined the global community to commemorate World Malaria Day under the theme “Malaria ends with us: Reinvest, Reimagine, Reignite”. According to Minister of Health Elijah Muchima, in a speech read on his behalf in Eastern Province, Friday, Zambia recorded a 16 per cent reduction in malaria cases and a 30 per cent decline in malaria-related deaths in 2024. Dr Mwabu reiterated that every suspected malaria case must be tested and confirmed before treatment could be...