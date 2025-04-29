A KITWE man has revealed that a group of thieves traveled from the Copperbelt and Lusaka to Livingstone over the weekend to steal during the Mosi Day of Thunder musical festivity. Sylvester Malekani, 39, whose code name is Kemetre, revealed to Livingstone Police after his arrest that during the peak of the music festival held at Busiku sports grounds, he stole phones from six different people. Southern Province Police Commanding Officer Auxensio Daka revealed that on Sunday, April 27, 2025, around 03:20 hours, Livingstone Central Police Station apprehended Malekani, of Nkana West in Kitwe, after he was found with six phones, property suspected to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained. “The suspect was nabbed at the entrance of Limpos Pub...