UPND Deputy Spokesperson Elvis Nkandu says the ruling party won’t make new promises until it has fulfilled most of the ones it already made. Nkandu claims that the UPND has already completed 80 per cent of the promises it made during its campaign. This comes after Socialist Party leader Fred M’membe posted on Facebook, Thursday, saying that nothing has improved since UPND came into power. “Nothing is working since UPND was elected, tapali! $1 ~ K28.89 What happened to Hakainde Hichilema’s 14hrs promise?” M’membe wrote. Responding to M’membe in an interview, Nkandu said the government had delivered on many of its promises. “A lot of things that we promised the Zambian people have been fulfilled and I always say that...