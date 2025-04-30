ONLINE Taxi Drivers Association of Zambia president Lukas Chanda says Yango drivers will continue to ask customers for higher fares than those displayed and charged by the official Yango system because clients have been given the option to reduce fares. Chanda says online taxi drivers are planning a nationwide strike in protest of the failure by Yango and government to listen to the plight of Yango drivers countrywide. Last week, the Commuters Rights Association of Zambia (CRAZ) and the Zambia Consumer Association (ZACA) expressed concern over the trend by Yango drivers to demand for higher fares from customers than those charged by the official Yango system. In an interview, Chanda said despite the high cost of doing business and the...