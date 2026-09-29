MONZE Town Council has suspended the health certificate for the Hungry Lion Monze branch over concerns about “poor sanitation” at the premises. Monze Town Council Assistant Director of Public Health Felix Buleke expressed dissatisfaction with the sanitation levels at the premises during an inspection. In a statement, Tuesday, the council said the suspension was meant to allow the outlet to address the sanitation concerns and meet the required health and hygiene standards before its certificate could be considered for reinstatement. “Monze Town Council, through its Public Health Department, has suspended the health certificate for the Hungry Lion Monze branch following concerns over poor sanitation at the premises. The action follows an inspection conducted by the Assistant Director of Public Health...