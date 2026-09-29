ZAMBIA will today be on the hunt for victory as they face Togo in an AFCON 2027 group qualifier match. The Chipolopolo will be looking for a positive response from their Friday away defeat to Algeria in a bid to rekindle their hopes of qualifying to the Africa Cup. Chipolopolo captain Fashion Sakala declared the team ready for the fixture and guaranteed fans that the players would work hard to win the match. Speaking during a press briefing, Monday, Sakala said a win was important for the team’s hopes of qualifying to the AFCON. “I think the team is ready, we are ready to fight in tomorrow’s (today’s) game. We understand that we lost against Algeria, but that was an...