NRPUP Secretary General Nonde Mubanga has dismissed reports that Shiwang’andu MP Stephen Kampyongo has been chosen as Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, insisting that the party had already settled on Ezra Tembo. Mubanga says the party has since submitted Tembo’s name to the National Assembly following a September 3 meeting at which MPs resolved that he should take up the position. His remarks follow reports that emerged on Sunday claiming that NRPUP MPs had elected Kampyongo as Leader of the Opposition in Parliament. In an interview, Monday, Mubanga said Kampyongo’s name had only been suggested by some MPs during the meeting and that no decision had been made before the information began circulating on social media. “So, before yesterday’s...