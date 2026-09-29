THE Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) has urged church leaders to draw lessons from Archbishop Alick Banda’s case on how they respond to gifts from political figures. CCZ Secretary General Fr James Phiri says the principle of presumption of innocence must be upheld in Archbishop Banda’s case, stressing that every person is deemed innocent until proven guilty by a competent court of law. His comment follows the formal charging and arrest of Archdiocese of Lusaka Archbishop Alick Banda, who was taken into custody yesterday by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) over a Toyota Hilux suspected to have been unlawfully obtained from the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA). The Lusaka Magistrates’ Court later granted Archbishop Banda bail of K80,000 in his...