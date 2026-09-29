OIL Marketing Companies Association of Zambia president Dr Kafula Mubanga has urged government to restructure the TAZAMA Open Access policy to enable local OMCs to benefit from the framework. Last Friday, Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary Professor Ephraim Munshifwa announced that TAZAMA Open Access operations would resume in January 2027 as part of measures to ensure long-term stability and competition in fuel supply. Commenting on the matter, Saturday, Dr Mubanga stated that the current framework was a deliberate move by multinationals to sideline local OMCs. “So, basically what we are saying is that on reopening the pipeline, government must have taken time to analyse the cost-benefit analysis between moving of finished products through the pipeline to moving of crude oil...