President Edgar Lungu with his vice Inonge Wina at State House shortly after swearing in three Judicial Complaints Commissioners and Ministry of Gender permanent secretary Sastone Silomba on January 3, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina says the failure to pass Bill 10 will have devastating effects on several governance issues. According to her, this Bill was key to empowering women, youths and the disabled. She wonders what explanation she will give to women who were hoping to be empowered through the legislation of Bill 10. We couldn’t help but laugh hearing this from the Vice-President. “The non-passing of Bill 10 will have a devastating effect on many issues. I just wonder how the people who are celebrating [the defeat of Bill] today,...