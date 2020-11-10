Justice Minister Given Lubinda speaks at the Whistleblowers Protection Conference organized by The News Diggers! in Lusaka on October 2, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Patriotic Front and its members have continued mourning the demise of Constitutional Amendment Bill Number 10 of 2019. In the latest lamentations by the Minister of Justice, the Kabwata Constituency lawmaker is now suggesting that Article 52 (6) in the Republication Constitution is “Very dangerous and extremely toxic” because it will give an advantage to the opposition by way of causing a cancellation of elections if they notice imminent defeat. “In our Constitution, there is Article 52 sub article (6), very dangerous, extremely toxic in that Constitution. It states...