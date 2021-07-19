STATE House says President Edgar Lungu will only address the nation when it is necessary. According to the President’s Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations, Mr Isaac Chipampe, President Lungu is okay and it should not worry people that his speeches are being read by other government officials. He says as far as State House is concerned, the Secretary to the Cabinet Dr Simon Miti and the Permanent Secretary at Ministry of Information, Mr Amos Malupenga have been doing a great job in running national affairs and telling the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.