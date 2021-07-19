STATE House says President Edgar Lungu does not need to take part in a Presidential debate to persuade people to vote for him. According to the President’s spokesperson, presidential election debates are not constitutional, and as such, are not necessary for a leader who is already in charge of government. He says debates are for opposition leaders who need an opportunity to appear on TV. Isaac CHIPAMPE: “I think there is no time for Presidential debates. Presidential debates are not even in our Constitution. So, it is just those who...
