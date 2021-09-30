SPEAKER of the National Assembly, madam Nellie Mutti, has expressed concern that the number of women in the August House has declined from 18.1 per cent representation, to 15 per cent. According to her, this is cause for great concern. Her sentiments are echoed by the largest women’s rights advocacy body, NGOCC. Director of NGOCC, madam Mary Mulenga, has over the recent past criticized political parties for not adopting enough female candidates to meet the 50-50 gender representation in leadership roles. This has been a common cry from her organization...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.