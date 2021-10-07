President Hakainde Hichilema at the official opening of the induction meeting of Minister and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE song in the country right now is about government institutions being led by people who were appointed by the PF administration. This is what people are talking about. Even the Zambian Watchdog which fought tooth and nail to sell Mr Hakainde Hichilema’s candidature can’t understand why some people are having their contracts renewed instead of paving way for the “New Dawn” leadership. Indeed, there are just some decisions that one expects that the President would not have taken long to implement. But for some reason this is not happening....