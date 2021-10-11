VICE-PRESIDENT Mutale Nalumango says putting investigative wings such as the Financial Intelligence Centre and the Drug Enforcement Commission under the office of the President is only meant for oversight function, as there will be no invisible hand interfering with operations. In reference to Gazette Notice number 7039, Vice-President Nalumango told Parliament during question time, Friday, that investigative agencies will maintain their independence in their operations despite being under the Office of the President. Around the same time, we saw a very weird statement from State House where the President’s spokesperson...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.