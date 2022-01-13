ON Wednesday, the Anti-Corruption Commission arrested the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) Chief Executive Officer for abuse of authority of office. We are told that Mr Mateyo Kaluba, on dates unknown but between 1st March 2020 and 31st March 2021, jointly and whilst acting together with persons unknown did abuse the authority of his office by arbitrarily directing Zambia Forestry and Forest Industries Corporation (ZAFFICO) PLC to enter into the contract of sale, dated 16th June 2021, between ZAFFICO and Dungguan Baichan Trading Company, in relation to Mukula tree logs without…...



