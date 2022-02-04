THE claim by Mporokoso PF member of parliament Brian Mundubile that most PF members are being investigated for petty offences can only be made by a person who either does not understand how the law works or is trying to mislead people. The fact that this statement is coming from a lawyer who held a ministerial position in the former government must worry everyone who is listening to him. MUNDUBILE: “What is happening is free for all to see. You have petty cases to start with, let us start with…...

To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.
Log In Subscribe