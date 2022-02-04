L-r; Former PF secretary general Davies Mwila, Former Finance Minister Bwalya Ng'andu, Leader of the opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile and Raphael Nakacinda at Lusaka High Court on December 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE claim by Mporokoso PF member of parliament Brian Mundubile that most PF members are being investigated for petty offences can only be made by a person who either does not understand how the law works or is trying to mislead people. The fact that this statement is coming from a lawyer who held a ministerial position in the former government must worry everyone who is listening to him. MUNDUBILE: “What is happening is free for all to see. You have petty cases to start with, let us start with…...