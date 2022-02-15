THE Ministry of Information and Media says the President is in order to appoint as many Permanent Secretaries for Special Duties as he has done because there is need to have such government officials who cut across all ministries in carrying out duties as assigned by the appointing authority. According to the Media Director and Spokesperson Mr Thabo Kawana, in the structure of government, there are four positions for PSs for Special Duties and those positions have been filled. However, he could not explain what role a PS for special…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.