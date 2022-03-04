Grade six pupils of Lusaka’s Chainama Special school as they official open the term two school on September 21, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

SOME videos have gone viral on social media showing the over enrolment of pupils in various schools across the country. To this effect, President Hakainde Hichilema says people should not complain, but rather be happy of the over enrolment because this is a sign that the free education policy is actually working. President Hichilema: “We made a dramatic decision that will support free education. This is the second month of the new dawn budget and we have delivered free education from grade one up to grade 12. I have heard…...