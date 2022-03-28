Ministry of Information and Media permanent secretary Kennedy Kalunga with ZANIS director Loyce Saili at the stakeholders’ validation meeting on the Access to Information Bill at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lusaka on February 17, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Ministry of Information and Media says the UPND government has decided to take the Access to Information (ATI) Bill to all 10 provinces in order to widen stakeholder consultation. According to ministry Permanent Secretary Kennedy Kalunga, the government is embracing a proposal by some stakeholders for more stakeholders to be consulted on the Bill across the country. KALUNGA: “Government is to take the Access to Information (ATI) Bill to all the ten provinces of the country in order to widen stakeholder consultation on the Bill. Following the consultative meeting…...