HONOURABLE Gary Nkombo! Where do we even begin? We get that over the years, you have earned yourself a reputation as a no nonsense, action oriented man. But your recent actions? Forcing a poor helpless woman and her children to drink kachasu? Ummmmm, that is a big NO! You’ve crossed a line which even the former ‘prefect of Lusaka’ Bowman Lusambo never crossed. As a seasoned parliamentarian, you should be sensitising citizens, especially the weaker people in society, of their rights, not stepping all over them because they don’t know…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.