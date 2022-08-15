WHEN there is a corruption scandal involving influential individuals, the law enforcement agencies take too long to act, and sometimes, they don’t act at all. When you ask them, they say that they are investigating, but as it turns out, that is just a lie which they use to downplay the scandal and stop people from talking. There is a long list of criminal investigations which have died a natural death, yet people were told that “we are investigating”. When law enforcement agencies lie that they are investigating a matter when in fact, they are not. It tells you that they are also part of the criminal syndicate. This is the case of HoneyBee Pharmacy and the Ministry of Health…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.