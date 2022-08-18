When we see the arrest of Ndozo Lodges proprietor Mr Chrint Sichamba, his wife Eudora Nambela and son David, who have been charged for corruption involving over K781 million and more than US$10 million, we are encouraged to comment that Mr Edgar Lungu’s chickens are coming home to roost. We have heard about this Chrint Sichamba name before and we have heard many things about the said Ndozo Lodge. Those who had access to Mr Edgar Lungu and his dealings tell us that this is where a lot of things were happening. We are told that the entire President would leave the comfort of State House to go and patronise this famous lodge. Even the official Patriotic Front Facebook page…...



