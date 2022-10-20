WHEN President Hakainde Hichilema appointed Chongwe member of parliament Sylvia Masebo as minister in charge of Health, there were concerns that she would not succeed to run the ministry as she is not a medical doctor. Although this was not the first time that a non-practitioner was tasked to head the Ministry of Health, pessimists felt that Honourable Masebo did not have the requisite understanding of the problems that were crippling the sector. Battered by numerous scandals of corruption and abuse of office, the Ministry of Health had lost public confidence, mounting more pressure on the President’s choice of appointment to turn the situation around for the New Dawn administration. On 7th September 2021, Honourable Masebo made a bold statement,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.